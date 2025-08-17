Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,157,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,749,000 after acquiring an additional 646,892 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 18,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,763,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,739,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,111 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8%
NYSE:XOM opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
