Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

