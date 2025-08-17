Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $330.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.24. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $202.59 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

