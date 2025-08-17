Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $306.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

