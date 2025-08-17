Corient IA LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 388,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 78,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

