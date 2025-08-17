Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 213.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $177.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

