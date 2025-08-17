Northstar Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

