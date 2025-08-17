Seven Mile Advisory Sells 35 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Seven Mile Advisory trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $480.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.75 and a 200-day moving average of $525.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

