iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $646.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $649.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

