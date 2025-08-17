Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $302.53 and last traded at $305.92. Approximately 5,529,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 26,119,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.23.

Specifically, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

