The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HD opened at $399.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $433.00 price target (up from $417.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

