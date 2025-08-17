Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 12,222 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $227.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

