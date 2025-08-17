Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 534 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 57,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.30. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,694. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

