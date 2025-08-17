Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,548 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 381,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198,513 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 450.5% during the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EFA opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $92.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.