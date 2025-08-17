NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,049,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 819,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

