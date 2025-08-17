Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4%

TXN stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.