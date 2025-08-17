Moment Partners LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $285.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

