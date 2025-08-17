Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by LWM Advisors Inc.

LWM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.3% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

