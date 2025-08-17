17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after buying an additional 960,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,590,000 after buying an additional 595,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,881,000 after buying an additional 111,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $364.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

