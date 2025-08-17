Cascade Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.44%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

