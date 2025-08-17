Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Boosted by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 684.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8,146.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,290,000 after buying an additional 18,471,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,592,000 after buying an additional 3,483,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,913,000 after buying an additional 3,415,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,558,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,606,000 after buying an additional 2,928,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

