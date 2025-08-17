Ethos Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 337.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 977,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,365,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $407.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.63 and a 200-day moving average of $355.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

