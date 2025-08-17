Ethos Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 65,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 62,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,360,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,341,000 after buying an additional 1,490,055 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

