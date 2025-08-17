George Kaiser Family Foundation Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 513 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total value of $3,635,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340,824.30. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.05. The company has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

