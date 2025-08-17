Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

