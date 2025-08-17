Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 79 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.86 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.