Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $248.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $697.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

