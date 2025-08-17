FCG Investment Co Buys 8,178 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 396.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $344.44 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.17 and a 200-day moving average of $347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $631.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

