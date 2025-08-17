Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $251.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.