Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

