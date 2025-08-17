Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SYK opened at $381.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.78 and a 200 day moving average of $379.52. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

