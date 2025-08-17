Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

