CacheTech Inc. Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,433,870,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,589,000 after buying an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $826.47 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $744.11 and a 200 day moving average of $663.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

