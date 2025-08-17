17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,130 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $650.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $558.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,153.01. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,176 shares of company stock worth $34,060,678 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

