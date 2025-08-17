Chevron Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.71 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.71 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th.

Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.52 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,477,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

