Corient IA LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.47.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $488.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $371.16 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

