Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Snap-On by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock worth $16,650,792. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA opened at $326.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $268.90 and a 1 year high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.