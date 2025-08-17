Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 414 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Chevron were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9%

Chevron stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

