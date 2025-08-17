Cascade Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.13 and a 200 day moving average of $514.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.