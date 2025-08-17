Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 6,465 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

