1,500 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,995 shares of company stock worth $41,925,130. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6%

AXON stock opened at $754.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.23, a PEG ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $346.71 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $773.85 and a 200-day moving average of $670.30.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Get Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.