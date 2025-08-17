Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.5%

Tesla stock opened at $330.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

