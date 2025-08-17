Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $407.41 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.63 and its 200-day moving average is $355.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

