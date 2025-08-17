Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 162,889 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 162,889 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

