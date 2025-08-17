Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

