Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,524 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

