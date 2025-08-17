Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $57.15 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.4%

IEFA stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

