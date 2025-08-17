Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $154.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.47. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.