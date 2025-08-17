Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401,357 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $347,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,663,957 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $389,737,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $174.67 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total transaction of $223,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,968.12. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,664. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

