Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Danaher worth $323,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 20,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Danaher by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $210.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

